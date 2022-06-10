2 drunk youth extort money from traders in Thanjai; arrested

TIRUCHY: Traders from Thanjavur staged a protest on Friday demanding the arrest of two drunk youth, who were on an extortion spree besides attacking shopkeepers with sharp weapons. Police later arrested the duo and one among them had hurt his hands as he fell down while trying to escape.

Sources said two youths, who were identified as J Hariharan (30) of Rajaram Street and M Dinesh (20) of Pookulam in Thanjavur, under the influence of alcohol went to Karanthai bazaar in Thanjavur on Thursday night and demanded money from Senthil Vel, who runs a grocery shop. Since Senthil Vel did not give them money, they attacked him with a sickle. After a while, the duo went to a medical shop and demanded money from owner, Muruganandam. Since he did not give them money, they attacked him before taking away Rs 2,500 from the shop. Subsequently, they attacked a fruit stall owner and took money from him.

Traders lodged a complaint with Thanjavur East police. Cops traced the duo to a secluded place. However, Hariharan, one of the accused,hurt his hand while trying to escape. Police arrested the duo.

Meanwhile, traders staged a road blockade on Friday seeking police protection.