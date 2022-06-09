TN govt appeals to protesting ration shop employees to discharge duty

CHENNAI: The State government has appealed to a section of fair price shop employees striking work in the State to discharge their duty sincerely without bothering about their DA (Dearness Allowance) hike demand.

Members of a union of fair price shop employees have been striking for the last three days demanding an increase in their dearness allowance. The State Cooperative Department, which made alternative arrangements to ensure interrupted supply of PDS products at the fair price shops to the card holders, on Thursday said in a statement that the government was giving a kind consideration to the demands of the employees. Assuring that the government would make a favourable decision in a week, the statement asked the salesmen working in the shops to discharge their duty without bothering about their demand.