Science City head to probe Tiruvalluvar Univ lapses

VELLORE: The Higher Education Department has constituted a one-member inquiry committee to go into various lapses pointed out by a retired professor, in Tiruvalluvar University.

Sources said that the government through an order dated June 8, 2022, has appointed S Malarvizhi, current vice chairperson of Chennai-based Science City as the inquiry officer and has directed the panel to submit a report within three months.

The order stated that a professor, I Elangovan, had sent various representations to different authorities of the government pointing out serious acts of commission and omission and complaints against university officials, including the V-C, controller of exams and registrar. It added that he pointed out various other irregularities requesting the government to intervene and redress all of them. The irregularities pertain to the varsity handing over confidential work to an external agency, appointing staff without following procedures, gross irregularities by the then exam controller P Asokan, calling for tender in violation of Transparency Act, non-implementation of a labour court award, rampant administrative and financial mismanagement, misuse of authority by the V-C and registrar and entire exam work being handed over to a private company in 6 semesters between November 2013 and April 2016 resulting in a loss of Rs 14.76 crore.

Talking to DT Next, Elangovan said, “I feel the inquiry commission is to preempt my going to DVAC as a case on this is pending in the Madras High Court.” Also, the Vellore crime branch is probing the appointment of 21 non-teaching staff with fake certificates.” My representation – as a former professor of English and a university syndicate member – pertains to the period between 2010 and 2020.” Asked if he would be deposing before the commission, he said, “I will and I plan to raise the issue of the university conducting re-examination for 600 candidates who passed years ago, in 2019.”