OPS demands DA hike for PDS staff

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the DMK government to hike the Dearness Allowances (DA) of ration shop employees.

The AIADMK leader said that apart from rice, wheat, sugar, palm oil, and dhal, additional items, including turmeric, tamarind, pepper, and cumin seeds were sold in ration shops.

"As the additional items were sub-standard, ration card holders do not purchase it,” he said adding that the stocks, which were not sold, were dumped on the ration shop staff and Rs 1,500 were deducted from their salaries every month.

Panneerselvam also alleged that during the last six months fair price shop keepers were forced to take the poor quality stock, which was not sold.

"From this, it clearly shows that this government is adopting anti-labour policy,” he alleged. He added that the act of forcing ration shop staff to purchase poor quality items was like rubbing salt on the wound.

Pointing out that the fair price shop staff were protesting to provide 14% DA as it was done for the State government employees and teachers, "Instead of solving the issue by inviting them for talks, the government's decision to impose salary cut for the absent days of those protesting employees besides appointing new persons is condemnable".

Extending his party's support to the protesting PDS staff, Panneerselvam pointed out that considering the fact that ration shop employees had worked for the public even when the coronavirus pandemic situation was at its peak by taking risk of their lives, the State government should provide 14% DA with effect from this January besides stop forcing them to buy leftover stocks in the ration shops.

The AIADMK leader said, Stalin should take steps to fulfill the demands of the PDS staff by inviting them for talks.