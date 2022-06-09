North bent on blunting Tamil people's valour: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) convenor Seeman, in an event welcoming newly-joined party members from other parties, handed membership cards to members and addressed the gathering.

In his speech, he said that we should guarantee jobs for Tamil people here as people from the northern India are even occupying positions like masons and coolies. "If this trend goes on unchecked, they (north Indians) will buy properties here and employ the native Tamils as their menials," he added.

Seeman recalled the recent gangrape and murder of a fisherwoman in Rameswaram by labourers a warning signal to tread cautiously and employ Tamils in TN jobs.

Commenting on a recent survey by a private TV channel that announced him as the third biggest political leader in the current State politics, Seeman said he has come to this position solely by people's vote unlike the DMK and AIADMK that greases voters' palm for electoral success.

Launching a salvo at the Centre, Seeman questioned the Indian government's humanitarian aid to Sri Lanka, hit by economic crisis, when it was apathetical about the loss of lives of over 2 lakh Tamils during the civil war in Sri Lanka on 2009. He also opined that the north is determined to obscure Tamil people's valour.