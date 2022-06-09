KG classes will continue to function in govt schools: Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Taking a U-turn, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that LKG and UKG would continue to function in the State-run schools.

In the statement, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said at present LKG and UKG classes were functioning at 2,381 government elementary and middle schools.

He pointed out that due to poor student count in government schools, the previous regime had introduced kindergarten classes since surplus teachers were available then.

"However, due to effective steps taken by the present government, more than 7 lakh students have been admitted in the government schools and due that additional 3,000 classrooms were established," he said adding that as teachers' requirement has increased, the staff, who took classes for LKG and UKG, have been sent to take classes for Classes 1 to 5.

Stating that the government has also taken steps to give continue education in Anganwadi centres, the minister said: "However, following several requests from various quarters, the chief minister has advised that LKG and UKG classes would continue to function in government schools and for that required teachers would be appointed."