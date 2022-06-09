Cow bites country-made bomb, dies

COIMBATORE: A cow died after biting a country made bomb, while grazing near Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) at Wellington in The Nilgiris on Wednesday.

The cow, aged around six years, was grazing in the cantonment area near Coonoor, when it bit the country made bomb placed by poachers to kill wild boars for its meat. The animal had suffered excruciating pain as its mouth was completely ripped off in the blast.

On receiving information, Forest Department staff along with a veterinarian treated the animal. However it died. A sniffer dog named ‘Tiger’ was pressed into service.

Officials claimed that this is the first instance of a cow getting killed due to biting of country bomb.