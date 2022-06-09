Anbumani meets Modi, keeps demands including NEET exemption

CHENNAI: The newly-appointed President of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Anbumani Ramadoss paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi on Thursday.

The former union minister shared the image of his with Modi on his social media handle.

Previously, Anbumani had met with Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy after the change of guard in PMK.