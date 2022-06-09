Anbumani meets Modi, keeps demands including NEET exemption

CHENNAI: The newly-appointed President of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Anbumani Ramadoss paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Delhi on Thursday.
The former union minister shared the image of his with Modi on his social media handle.
Previously, Anbumani had met with Chief Minister MK Stalin and Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswamy after the change of guard in PMK.
Anbumani said that Modi greeted him on his elevation as the party President. He said in their conversation, he took up issues such as Godavari-Cauvery unification, climate change, NEET exemption for Tamil Nadu, constituting the 9th National Commission for Backward Classes.
Earlier, in a press release dated on June 8, PMK's founder Ramadoss urged Modi to reconstitute NCBC. He brought to notice the end of tenure of the previous commission. The release laid down requests for focus on increasing the creamy layer and "shoddy" implementation of OBC reservation in various departments.