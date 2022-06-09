Active cases at 1,077 as TN logs 185 more cases today

CHENNAI: As many as 185 cases of Covid were reported in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, including three imported cases from other States and countries. One imported case each was reported from USA, Kenya and Maharashtra. A total of 34,56,697 cases have been reported in the State so far.

The active cases reached 1,077 as there has been a surge in the cases for past few days. Currently, Chennai has the highest number of 565 active cases.

As many as 94 cases were reported in Chennai, Chengalpattu had 24 cases and Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded 19 cases and 15 cases respectively. Coimbatore reported 9 cases and the Nilgiris had six cases.

Dharmapuri, Salem and Madurai reported two cases, while one case each was reported in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Erode, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi, Tiruchy and Tirupur. After 14,038 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 1.4 per cent. Chennai have the highest positivity rate of 4 per cent.

As many as 129 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 34,17,595. No deaths were reported in the State and the death toll stood at 38,025.