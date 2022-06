CHENNAI: The Government of Tamil Nadu has issued a notice allowing shops/ commercial establishments to remain open 24x7 on all days of the year.

The State government has issued an order in this regard allowing shops to operate with 10 or more employees and remain open round the clock.

The working hours were earlier restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government has ordered an extension of the procedure, which was introduced in 2019, for another three years from June 5.