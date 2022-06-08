TN is slipping into drug State: EPS slams DMK govt

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slammed the ruling DMK government for not maintaining the standard of law and order situation in the State.

Tamil Nadu is becoming a drug state day by day, he added as he chaired consultative meeting at the AIADMK, Suburban District Party office in Omalur, Salem District.

While speaking to reporters he said "law and order situation in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated in DMK government and Tamil Nadu is becoming a drug state. Several have committed suicide due to online rummy. In this situation, the government needs to pass an emergency bill."

He further said, "AIADMK having a general secretary is a work of imagination." EPS felt it is irrational that this question is being asked to Sasikala who is not a member of the party. On the question about opposition party in the State, he said except for the ruling party, all the parties are opposition and the main opposition is the AIADMK."

"Due to the hasty opening of the Mettur Dam, it is not possible to irrigate. This will not be of any benefit to the farmers,” he added.

“The closure of LKG and UKG classes in Tamil Nadu will affect the education of poor children,” EPS commented on the recent announcement to close Kindergarten classes.