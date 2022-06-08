Stalin inspects Kalaignar library works in Madurai

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the site of Kalaignar memorial library at New Natham in Madurai on Tuesday evening and inspected the construction works.

Stalin on the occasion of Karunanidhi’s birth anniversary announced that a memorial library would be constructed in the name of the former chief minister in Madurai. Earlier, Stalin laid the foundation on January 11 in 2022 for this project. The six-storeyed library was being constructed in an area of 2,13,288 square feet at New Natham in Madurai.

The Chief Minister instructed to complete the construction of the Muthamil Arignar Kalaignar Memorial Library at the earliest and ensure high quality workmanship. Further, he said efforts were on to erect a statue of Karunanidhi there.

He was accompanied by PWD Minister EV Velu and other Cabinet colleagues.