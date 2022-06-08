Seemai Karuvelam trees existed in 1.15 lakh hectares removed, HC told

CHENNAI: The State Environment, Forest, Climate Change department on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that the State and Central government has removed Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis Juliflora) in 1.156 lakhs hectares of water bodies in the State from 2017 to April 2022.

A counter affidavit in this regard was submitted before the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala. The bench was hearing a batch of writ and contempt petitions filed by several people, including MDMK general secretary Vaiko in connection with the removal of Seemai Karuvelam.

K Rajkumar, special secretary to the state environment, forest and climate change department had submitted the affidavit stating that the government had constituted a team of seven Indian Forest Service officers to visit other states to ascertain the steps and methods followed for the removal of Seemai Karuvelam trees.

“The Prosopis Juliflora trees are removed regularly in waterbodies under the control of the water resources department. Prosopis in water bodies to the extent of 70,476.85 hectares were removed from April 1, 2017 to April 30, 2022 by WRD in 30 districts. In addition to this, a special annual plan for the year of 2022 -2023, is prepared for the removal of seemai karuvelam trees from 1,22,736.17 hectares area and works are being carried out” the affidavit read.

The state also noted that Seemai Karuvelam trees existed in 45,133.07 hectares of water bodies belong to the local bodies were also removed by the department of panchayat raj and rural development and further works are also being carried out to remove the Seemai Karuvelam trees.

Therefore, the exotic species of Prosopis Juliflora was removed from a total of 1.156 hectares in the state.

Recording the submissions, the bench adjourned the matter for further hearings.