Modi's pat has boost sale of Thanjavur dolls, says Collector

TIRUCHY: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the Thanjavur Thalaiyatti Bommais (Thanjavur dolls) and its importance in The Mann Ki Baat programme, many people started purchasing the dolls and thus the sales has increased, said Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Wednesday.

As part of one station-one product, a scheme introduced by the department of Railways, the Thanjavur district, Mahalir Thittam in association with the Tiruchy Divisional Railways has organised an exhibition cum sale of GI tagged products in the railway station.

Thanjavur Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver inaugurated the exhibition cum sale of Thanjavur Thalaiyatti Bommai at the railway station.

The Women Self Help Group from Punnainallur Mariamman Temple panchayat was allotted the stall to display the dolls.

Speaking at the inaugural, the Collector said that the Women SHG members have displayed the thalaiyatti bommai, poikkal kuthirai, dancing dolls and various other doll varieties and they are for sale. “The Prime Minister spoke about Thanjavur dolls during the Mann Ki Baat programme and he also lauded and spoke about its importance in the culture. Since then, many people have started purchasing the dolls”, said the Collector.

He also said that the artisans are happy as the sale of these dolls has picked up. Director (Mahalir Thittam) Logeswari, Southern Railway Divisional Assistant Commercial Manager Chandrasekar, Thanjavur Railway station manager Sampath Kumar and others took part in the programme.