OPS slams DMK govt for closing KG classes in State-run schools

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday blamed the DMK government for deciding the closure of LKG and UKG in the State-run schools.

Panneerselvam said that it was the then AIADMK government that introduced LKG and UKG in 2,381 government schools to increase the admissions. "From this move, people from poor backgrounds could able to admit their children in government schools instead of private institutions, which reduced the financial burden for the parents".

Stating that from this academic year, it was decided to carry out the admission process only for the students from Class one in the government schools, the AIADMK leader said "Though the School Education Minister had said that the LKG and UKG classes will be shifted to Integrated Child Development Services scheme and if this was the case, there is no answer that who will take classes for kindergarten children".