Massive green drive at BHEL Tiruchy under way

TIRUCHY: BHEL Tiruchy unit carried out a large scale saplings plantation drive in its factory and township premises on Thursday, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

According to the official statement, a total of 1,130 saplings, 545 in and around the factory and 585 inside its townships were planted on the day. These saplings comprised 15 different species of trees including teak, neem, tamarind, coconut, Singapore parking trees and a number of fruit bearing trees.

Employees from various departments and functions assisted by officials from the Civil department took part in the drive and planted the saplings. Necessary arrangements have been made to protect saplings from cattle and drip irrigation facilities were also been provided to the saplings.

The officials said, BHEL Tiruchy is in the forefront of biodiversity conservation with more than 13 per cent of green cover over its entire campus and plantation drives are being carried out regularly to increase the coverage. These initiatives are being taken as part of its efforts towards sustaining its green credentials with regards to green environs in and around its premises.

Rainwater harvesting and use of treated wastewater for horticulture is a regular feature in the factories and townships of BHEL.