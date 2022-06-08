Kovai airport to introduce AI-driven robots to assist passengers

COIMBATORE: Passengers visiting Coimbatore International Airport may soon be welcomed by robots. They don’t just stop with welcoming, as these first of its kind Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven robots, to be introduced anywhere in airports across Tamil Nadu will be offering passengers a variety of other services too.

“The robot will move around the airport, greet passengers and ask them if they need any information. Passengers will be able to get multiple services like information on airport, directional assistance, retail promotions and regarding location of food and beverages outlets,” said S Senthil Valavan, Director of Coimbatore International Airport.

Initially, two robots will be deployed in the arrival and departure area of the airport on a pilot basis. The innovative robot assistants were introduced by Coimbatore International Airport in partnership with a private firm, which has offered free services for six months.

“If the project is successful, then the terms and conditions could be worked out. The AI based robots would enhance the airport experience for passengers,” the official added.

The software in the robot has been customised for the Coimbatore airport. They can navigate automatically through the terminal and even escort passengers to their desired location.

“If the passenger intends to speak to the terminal staff, the robots will be able to connect them to the help desk through video calls on its screen itself. With this, we are bringing the help desk to the passenger rather than passengers approaching the help desk,” Senthil Valavan said.

The robot services will be launched at the airport on Thursday (June 9).