Ex-serviceman shoots self to death over family row

MADURAI: A 50-year-old ex-serviceman allegedly committed suicide after he shot himself to death in a house near Suchindram in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as P Jeyaprasad of Sankar Nagar, Theroor, sources said. Suchindram police inspected the spot and held inquiries. Superintendent of Police DN Hari Kiran Prasad said it could be due to a family dispute. The victim was in possession of a licensed gun. Sources said the incident occurred at around 8.30 am, in the bed room of the house. A double barrel gun was found on the spot. The victim was a drunkard and there were issues between himself and his wife, who advised her husband to stop consuming alcohol. Based on a complaint lodged by Kumari Shanthi (51), wife of the victim, Suchindram police have filed a case under Section 174 of Cr.P.C.