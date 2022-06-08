Disproportionate assets: Civic official faces DVAC probe

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has initiated a probe against a former executive officer of a selection grade town panchayat in Salem after it was found he had amassed disproportionate wealth to the tune of Rs 46 lakh during a period of five years.

The accused was identified as V Karthikeyan, and was working as executive officer, Ayothiyapattinam Selection Grade Town Panchayat, Salem, from July 2019 to July 2021 during the period of commission of the offence, said the DVAC FIR.

Prior to that, he worked at P Mettupalayam, Elampillai, Salem as Executive Officer. DVAC has cited K Sharmila, his wife, as the second accused in the case.

The DVAC added that he is a native of Aavani Perur Melmugam village, Edapadi, Salem, and his wife is a homemaker. One of their daughters is studying MBBS in a private medical college in Karnataka.

It is learned that he saved all the illicit earnings in his name and also in the name of his wife while he was employed by the office.

Most activities of the accused officer fall between January 2015 and December 2019 and hence it was chosen as a tentative check period. During that period, the accused was found in possession of disproportionate assets, DVAC officials stated.

In the beginning of the check period, the value of the asset possessed by the couple stood at Rs 37.17 lakh.

At the end of the check period after five years (by the end of 2019) the value of the asset increased to Rs 1.03 crore.

After calculating their accounts including expenditure, genuine income and likely savings, the DVAC has pegged the value of their illicit asset at Rs 46.81 lakh and registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption act.