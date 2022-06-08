Constitute 9th NCBC, Ramadoss writes to Modi

CHENNAI: "It has been three months since the completion of tenure of the previous backward classes commission and there is no step forward in formation of new commission. The welfare of more than 70 crore Indians is taken care of by NCBC and the Prime Minister who had stressed on the importance of the commission on several occasions should take steps to form the commission at the earliest", said Ramadoss, in a letter written to Modi.

Ramadoss also said that there are several issues pending before NCBC such as revising the income limit for creamy layer from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, pending complaints on the shoddy implementation of OBC reservation in various departments which is pending before the commission, the final decision about internal reservation within OBC by Justice Rohini Commission can be arrived only after deliberations with the commission.

"At a time when there are a number of important matters pending before the NCBC, the undue delay in constituting the new Commission is doing harm to the interests of OBCs,” said Ramadoss.

He further urged the Prime Minister to appoint the chairman of the commission at the rank of Union Minister, to fill about 60% of vacant posts in the Commission and establish regional offices of the NCBC at Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kolkata to make it easier for access to those who approach NCBC.