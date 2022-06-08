Colachel fisherfolk venerate sea on World Oceans Day

MADURAI: The World Oceans Day was celebrated at Colachel coast in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday. The fisher children, women and men together venerated the sea with flowers on the occasion as for them the sea is considered as their mother and it offers them a source of livelihood.

On this day, the participants carried placards and took a vow to protect the virginity of the sea and stop littering off the coast.

Fr Churchill, general secretary, South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Kanniyakumari, who presided over the programme, said the oceans play a key role in balancing the climate change in the universe. The oceans and the seas are the only source of livelihood for the fisher community and sea is the means of maritime transport and entertainment.

Sea is considered by some selfish corporate companies as a dump box as they dispose of the unwanted materials. Making matters worse, industrial effluents were being let into the seas. The plastics and other waste materials have been carried to the sea through estuaries. Due to the dumping of waste materials in the sea, its oxygen level goes down. Scientists have identified some areas in the sea as ‘dead zone’ where sea creatures could hardly survive.

Moreover, the participants forwarded a signed memorandum to Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate action to protect the ocean and save the creatures in the sea, he said.

Selvam, president, Colachel Mechanized Boat Owners and Workers Association was among those who took part in the programme, sources said.