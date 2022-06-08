'Abide by court, then conduct audit': Dikshitars to HR&CE officials

CHENNAI: The stand-off between Chidambaram Natarajar temple's Podu Dikshitars and the HR&CE officers continued for the second day after the department expressed intention to look into the temple's account details following reports of mishandling of funds.

The panel headed by special officer, Sugumar, visited the temple and first conducted prayers at the Kanagasabai at 10 am on Wednesday. Whereafter, faced stiff resistance from Dikshitars.

Advocate Chandrasekhar, representing the Dikshitars, said they would furnish the account details only to a panel formed by the Supreme Court.

Minister Sekar Babu said the government is empowered by HR&CE Act to conduct an audit on receiving complaints of mismanagement in temples. However, Dikshitars maintained that under the 2011 ruling, the audit cannot be ordered by the department officials automatically in an autonomous temple.

The Dikshitars refused to entertain the HR&CE panel citing the absence of the temple secretary and their lawyer on the spot and sent back the officers for the second day.