4-year-old girl falls from 4th floor of apartment in Thanjavur, dies

TIRUCHY: A four-year-old girl child accidently fell from the fourth floor and died on the spot in Thanjavur on Wednesday. Gopika child of Raja (42)-Thenmozhi (35) couple residing at Besant Road in Kumbakonam went to her aunt’s apartment at Pachaiyappan Road on Wednesday night. As she was playing in the portico of the house at the fourth floor, she suddenly fell down and neighbours who saw her falling down, rushed her to a private hospital at Kumbakonam from where she was referred to another private hospital in Tiruchy. However, the baby died on the way to the hospital. The body of the baby was kept at Tiruchy GH. Kumbakonam East police registered a case and are investigating.