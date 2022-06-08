2 Salem wardens suspended for helping history-sheeter evade arrest

COIMBATORE: Two wardens of Salem Central Prison were placed under suspension on Tuesday for helping a prisoner to avoid arrest by police in another case, while coming out on bail. Police said Vasanth (27), from Kancheepuram, who was arrested in a case, had obtained bail. As the police received information of his bail on June 6, a special team had arrived at the prison on that day to arrest him in connection with another case. The cops were waiting at the main entrance of the prison for him in vain. The cops later learnt that Vasanth was sent out by wardens Ramesh Kumar (50) and Boopathy (45) by opening the shutters of a canteen, instead of the main gate. Acting on a complaint from Kancheepuram police, Salem Central Prison Superintendent C Krishnakumar held an inquiry and placed both the wardens under suspension on Tuesday for violating prison rules.