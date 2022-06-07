Vijay films insult Hindu sentiments, says Madurai Adheenam

CHENNAI: Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal on Tuesday stated that the treasury officials have no idea what's going on in temples and people should not watch actor Vijay's film's as the actor is acting in films that insult the Hindu religious sentiments.

"People should not watch actor Vijay's film as he is acting in a film that insults the Hindu religious sentiments," he said as he continued to talk about the government-run HR&CE.

He said, "Treasury officials have no idea what's going on in temples. Temples should be run under monitoring of an rtd judge&village elders. Temple's properties lost here. Tamil Nadu's culture is within temple itself".

Taking a dig at the DMK government, he said that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, which controls several temples in Tamil Nadu, is riddled with corruption and urged devotees not to donate money to the department.

"First of all, what is the use of politicians in temples? The temple seats have been taken over by the ruling party and the opposition," he added.