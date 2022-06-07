Usury death: Cop kills self in Ulundurpettai; woman arrested

CHENNAI: A policeman attached to TSP killed herself by consuming poison due to kanduvatti (usury) problem he was facing in Ulundurpettai, in Kallakurichi district. The deceased was identified as M Selvakumar, belonging to 2017 batch.

Following his death, a woman, named Anitha in Cuddalore, from whom he had borrowed the money at high interest has been arrested by the police.

Selvakumar who had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from her was allegedly asked by her to pay another Rs 6 lakh even after he paid back the borrowed amount in two installments.

She had allegedly called him over the phone on the night of May 31 and threatened him that if he fails to pay up the money by next day, she would register a case and he would lose his job.

Selvakumar, who was working at Gingee police station in Villupuram, purchased chemicals and consumed them on the ground and was trying to reach his superiors when he collapsed. He was taken to hospital where he died on Monday night.

Police indicated that he was under severe stress because of the situation he was in due to borrowing money heavily at exorbitant interest. Police also noted that there were indications that he was losing money in some online games.