TN food safety dept ranks no.1 in State Food Safety Index

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu food safety department on Tuesday has received the first rank for overall performance in the category of large States in the State Food Safety Index 2021-2022 on account of Food Safety Day.
The performance is evaluated based on various parameters of food safety.
As many as 150 districts across the country participated in the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.
Among them, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Salem, Coimbatore, and Chennai participated in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tirunelveli, Erode, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, and Dindigul districts received the award for the best 11 activities.