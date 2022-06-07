TN food safety dept ranks no.1 in State Food Safety Index

The performance is evaluated based on various parameters of food safety.

As many as 150 districts across the country participated in the Eat Right Challenge organised by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

Among them, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Salem, Coimbatore, and Chennai participated in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Tirunelveli, Erode, Madurai, Thoothukudi, Tirupur, and Dindigul districts received the award for the best 11 activities.