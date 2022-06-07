Threat to RSS offices: Pudukai man held

TIRUCHY: A police team from Uttar Pradesh (UP) assisted by their Tamil Nadu counterparts secured a man from Pudukkottai for issuing bomb threat to RSS offices in UP, Karnataka and Gujarat. The arrested man was produced before a Pudukkottai court on Tuesday seeking permission to take him to Lucknow.

Sources said that Raja Mohammed (30), a resident of Thirukkokarnam in Pudukkottai district, had created a WhatsApp group and added a few persons across the nation by sending invitations and sent a message that six RSS offices in UP, Karnataka and Gujarat would be blown off. He had also reportedly retrieved the WhatsApp numbers of a few government officials, including high ranked police officers and sent the same message to them.

Following this, the UP Anti-terror Squad swung into action and traced Raja Mohammed to Pudukkottai.

On Tuesday, a team of UP police reached Pudukkottai and secured Raja Mohammed with the support of the local police.

Raja Mohammed had told the police that he wanted to be known globally and hence he sent the message. The police are investigating whether he has links with any terror group.