Tamil Nadu govt schools to outsource maintenance services

CHENNAI: In a bid to improve the quality of infrastructure on par with private institutions, the Tamil Nadu government for the first time, has decided to outsource maintenance works for state-run schools.

At present, all the maintenance works including improving the infrastructure of the classrooms, labs and toilets are carried out by various departments including Public Works Department (PWD).

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the current system of maintaining the government and government-aided schools was going in a slow phase with many formalities having to be done to accomplish the work. He said during the first phase, government high and higher secondary schools would be covered under the new initiative at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

Pointing out that at present there are about 7,900, state-run high and higher secondary schools functioning across the State with the students’ strength of more than 15 lakh, he said companies would be selected through a tender process for maintaining the schools including security aspects.

The official said that though many schools have in-house cleaning workers, which were hired directly by the management of institution, outsourcing maintenance duties to a private contractor has significant benefits.

“It will not only be cost-effective but also the school will have full control of the outsourcing company”, he said adding “appointing regular staff for maintenance works will cost more.”

He said if the maintenance work is outsourced, it also ensures that the maintenance issues in the institutions are fixed in a timely manner. “If the provider’s services or performance is not on par, we can always discontinue services and take a different solution”, he added. Stating that during the second phase about 8,000 middle schools will be covered, he added that the maintenance works in the schools will be on par with the private institutions.” The official said during the final phase, elementary schools will also be included.