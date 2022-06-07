'No space, staff shortage': LKG, UKG in TN govt schools to shut down

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to close down LKG and UKG in the State-run schools citing several issues, including the appointment of teachers for these classes. Accordingly, the kindergarten classes will be shifted from the government schools back to Anganwadi centers across the State.

The then AIADMK government brought a total of 2,381 LKG and UKG classes to government schools. The reason behind bringing UKG and LKG classes into government schools came after the government considered that the children could continue their studies till Class 12.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that recruitment of teachers to take kindergarten classes was a big issue. However, he said the recruited teachers will be retained and would be asking them to take higher classes.

The official said the appointment of childcare takers was another problem. "In addition, many government schools do not have enough space to take classes for LKG and UKG," he added.