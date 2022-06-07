No merger with AIADMK, says TTV

COIMBATORE: Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of AMMK’s merger with the AIADMK.

“There is no possibility for merger of AMMK and AIADMK,” he told reporters in Coonoor in The Nilgiris, following a meeting with party functionaries. On the ongoing probe into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case, Dhinakaran said that the government should find out the real accused in the case.

On BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran’s remarks that VK Sasikala was welcome to join the BJP, Dhinakaran said only Sasikala should give a reply to this. Attacking DMK, the AMMK leader said that one year of DMK rule is a punishment to people.

Terming that the DMK government runs out of publicity, Dhinakaran said, police have earned a bad name among the public because of their excesses.