Mother, daughter found dead in house

MADURAI: A mother and daughter duo was found dead in a house near James Nagar at Muttom in Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday. The victims have been identified as Teresammal (90) and her daughter Paulin Mary (47). Gold chains, including a 21-sovereign worn one worn by the victims were stolen, sources said. DIG Tirunelveli Range Pravesh Kumar and SP DN Hari Kiran Prasad inspected the spot and held inquiries. The DIG said a few pieces of evidence were gathered. The murder could have occurred on Sunday. The police are also investigating enmity or dispute angles. However, six special teams have been formed, the DIG said. The SP said the rings and earrings of victims were intact. Based on a complaint by George (68), brother of Paulin Mary, police have filed a case.