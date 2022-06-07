'Maintaining neutrality as per CM's word': Sekar Babu on Adheenam

CHENNAI: Responding to the Madurai Adheenam's statement on treasury officials, Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) minister PK Sekar Babu stated that they are maintaining neutrality due to Chief Minister Stalin's instructions that it wouldn't be good to hit back.

The minister commented on spate of verbal attacks on the DMK government by the Madurai Adheenam.

Previously, Madurai Adheenam Sri La Sri Harihara Sri Gnanasambanda Desika Swamigal took a dig at the DMK govt and said that Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department, which controls several temples in Tamil Nadu, is riddled with corruption and urged devotees not to donate money to the department.

"First of all, what is the use of politicians in temples? The temples have been taken over by the ruling party and the opposition," he added.

Sekar Babu quoting former CM M Karunanidhi said, "We run far only to scale heights, it is not that we cannot retort, we are avoiding it". He said Stalin instructed the ministers to practice comity with the Adheenams.

The Minister said Adheenam has no locus standi to tell politicians what to and what not to do. "Adheenam means Saivam and Saivam means Tamil. No government has worked in the development of Tamil better than the DMK. Madurai Adheenam is failing to understand this as he is acting like a politician not like a seer," he added.