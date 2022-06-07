Losing online game ID, password to hackers, Karur boy kills self

TIRUCHY: A youth from Karur killed himself reportedly after his online game ID and password were hacked and the police who captured his mobile phone commenced investigation based on his Whatsapp status on Tuesday.

It is said, R Sanjay (23), a resident from Thanthondrimalai near Karur was residing along with his mother Sathyabhama while his father Rajalingam abandoned them. It is said, Sanjay who had completed a catering course wanted to study further, but due to his family situation, his dream of pursuing higher studies went futile.

In such a backdrop, it is alleged that Sanjay became an addict to online games after he had won money a few times.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Sanjay’s game ID and password were hacked. Someone else had played the game instead and lost upto Rs 30,000, which left Sanjay frustrated. On Monday (June 6) evening, Sanjay killed himself by hanging himself. The Thanthondrimalai police rushed to the spot and retrieved the body and sent it to the Karur Medical College for post mortem examination and commenced investigation.

On Tuesday, the police secured his mobile phone and checked the WhatsApp status in which he had experssed his frustration and even advised the youngeters not to become an addict to the online games which would only lead to frustration that would result into suicide.

In the meantime, the screenshots of his WhatsApp status are being circulated widely across the region.