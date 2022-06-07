HR&CE will certainly inspect Chidambaram temple: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: State HR and CE minister PK Sekar Babu on Tuesday said that cooperation of the Dikshithars of Chidambaram Natarajar Temple for the inspection of the HR&CE committee amounted to ‘manudharma’ and the department would definitely conduct an inspection at the temple.

Caught in a face-off with the Podu Dikshithars who refused to allow the inspection of the HR&CE committee at the temple till Tuesday evening, Sekar Babu told media persons after a review at Chennai Corporation headquarters here that the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple was a public temple and the HR and CE department was authorised to inspect the temple when a complaint arises from there as per section 23 and 28 of the HR&CE Act of 1959.

Asserting that based on the complaints received from devotees the state HR&CE commissioner had written to the temple on May 30, citing appropriate legal provisions, he said that the Dikshithars had communicated their objection on June 1 and the department had sent an appropriate reply to the same on June 3.

“Hence, the committee has gone for an inspection in accordance with the law. If they (Dikshithars) have nothing to fear, they should cooperate with the committee for inspection. That is law, manu neethi and manu dharma,” the minister remarked, earnestly appealing to the dikshithars again to cooperate and provide necessary clarification to the committee without bias.

Recalling the assurances he made during Monday’s personal interaction with the Dikshithars at the temple, Sekar Babu said that the HR&CE department has no intention to take over the temple and the inspection should not be seen as an act against the Dikshithars. Despite his clarifying that they would not do anything beyond the realm of law, reports have been received that they are not cooperating with the inspection, he said. “HR&CE dept will definitely conduct the inspection.

The issue would be taken up with the Chief Minister. If the department finds nothing wrong there, it will put an end to it. If we identify something wrong (in the inspection), the department will consult legal experts and gear up to do whatever is necessary after consulting the chief minister,” he added.