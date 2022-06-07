HC dismisses plea against encroachment on NH in Ariyalur

CHENNAI: Granting liberty to the petitioner to make representation to the concerned officer, the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking direction to remove the illegal constructions made by private people on a National Highways (NH) poramboke land in Meensurutti village in the Ariyalur district.

“As the counsel for the petitioner prays for withdrawal of the writ petition with liberty to make a representation to the divisional engineer, NH in regard to the alleged encroachment and if no action is taken on the representation within a reasonable time, then, the petitioner may be permitted to prefer a fresh writ petition,” the first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice N Mala held.

The judges made this observation while dismissing the petition as the petitioner named Solai Malai submitted that he is withdrawing his plea.

The petitioner sought a direction to Ariyalur district Collector, special district revenue officer, NH-277, Udayarpalayam revenue divisional officer, Jayankondam tahsildar to remove the illegal constructions made by Manikandan and Elangovan aka Pandian by encroaching the NH poramboke in the Meensurutti village in Ariyalur district.

When the matter was taken up the CJ questioned the petitioner why he did not make any representation to the concerned officers to remove the illegal construction before approaching the court.

As the bench observed that the petitioner should have approached the divisional engineer, NH in regard to the alleged encroachment, the petitioner submitted that he is withdrawing his plea.