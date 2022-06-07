Guard attacked, 39 boxes of liquor looted

MADURAI: A 65-year-old night watchman came under attack early on Tuesday by an unidentified gang at Kaliyandur village of Manamadurai taluk, Sivaganga district. The victim has been identified as Theertham, a resident of Vellakarai, sources said. According to sources in Thiruppuvanam police, the incident occurred at around 1 am. The gang picked up a quarrel with the watchman who refused to give liquor bottles to them. Subsequently, they tied the watchman’s hands behind his back and attacked him on his head. The gang took away 39 boxes of liquor bottles after unlocking the Tasmac shop. The victim was admitted to Thiruppuvanam GH, from where he was referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai, sources said. Based on a complaint, police filed a case.