Ferris wheel collapse leaves 2 boys injured near Vellore

CHENNAI: Two boys were injured when a ferris wheel collapsed at a temple festival near Vellore.

The Gangaiamman festival was held yesterday at Pallalakuppam village near Pernambut in the Vellore district. Loganathan from Ochcheri, Ranipettai district set the ferris wheel during the festival.

Yesterday at 6.45 pm, more than 50 women, youngsters, and children from Pallalakuppam and surrounding villages were seated on the ferris wheel. Then, the axle in the middle of the stage wheel broke and fell on one side.

It is reported that a loud noise was heard by the devotees who came to the festival shouted. No casualties were reported.

Sabarisan (10) of Pallalakuppam village and Chaitanya (11) of Pennathur village were injured in the accident. Both were immediately admitted to Gudiyatham GH and are receiving treatment.

The Pernambut revenue department and police are investigating on the matter.