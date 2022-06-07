Devotees barred from performing 'Sarba Kavadi' in Tiruchendur temple

CHENNAI: With a view of protecting animals, Tiruchendur's Superintendent of Police Balaji Saravanan in a press release informed banning of 'Sarba Kavadi' (snake Kavadi), inside the temple.

The release comes ahead of Vaigasi Visagam festival associated with Lord Murugan. The three-day festival from June 11-13 would be celebrated in a grand manner in the Tiruchendur temple.

The notification informed that a posse of 600 policemen have been deputed on festival duty around seashore and the temple premises. Vaigasi Visagam festival takes place on June 12.

Ban on the 'Sarba Kavadi' ritual is in accordance with the Animal Protection Act, and strict action would be taken against those who contravene the act.