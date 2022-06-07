Aavin's health mix doesn't have nutrients for pregnant women: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met Dairy Minister SM Nasar along with Aavin officials on Tuesday. He met the officials after the BJP state president K Annamalai stated that the State Health Department procured health mix for the maternity nutrition kits from private firms instead of Aavin.

The Health Minister said that the Amma maternity nutrition kits are being distributed since 2018 but now suddenly, the political parties are talking about introducing Aavin products in the nutrition kits.

"The State Health Department has already asked the Aavin officials if they can produce a health mix for pregnant women that has the required 32 nutrients as it will help in reducing the cost of the kit as the procurement from private firms would be costlier than State owned agency Aavin. The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had spoken to the officials and held meetings twice. Once they produce the health mix, we will start buying it immediately. However, so far, no health mix product has been manufactured by Aavin that meets the nutritional requirement for the maternity nutrition kit," the Health Minister said.

He said that Aavin officials have been asked to give a report on the same stating that there is no such health mix product available with them. On the other hand, the allegations are being made that we are refusing to buy the health mix product from Aavin irrespective of them manufacturing the ideal product.

"There are 8 products given in the nutrition kit, that also includes half kg Aavin ghee. It was being given even during the previous government. Since 2018, as many as 17,78,691 bottles of Aavin ghee has been distributed as part of the nutrition kits across the State till now and the department has paid Rs. 34.49 crores to Aavin for the same. The tender details mention Aavin ghee as the necessary product and no private firm has been given the tender so far," he said.

Further, Dairy Minister S M Nasar said that the allegations made by other political parties are for the sake of publicity. He said that it was projected that Rs 75 crore was being lost by the government because of not buying it from Aavin but it is a false allegation.

"A total of 36 announcements made in the State Assembly, the 20th announcement states that the department will start the production of a new health mix by manufacturing from fine grains and milk powder. It will be like Sattu mix for all age groups and will be different from what is required for the maternity nutrition kits. We are working on the approval for the product as it will be reaching the public directly for use. It will also be tested at the laboratory and will be brought into the market after all kind of food quality checks. The process of manufacturing the health mix is going on. That health mix is a different composition than what is given for pregnant women," the minister said.

"The Chief Secretary had requested all the government departments to buy sweets for Diwali from Aavin which increased the sales last year and total sales of about Rs. 87 crore was achieved. Moreover, as part of Pongal Gift pack, Aavin products worth Rs. 120 crore were given to 2.16 crore people this year and Aavin ghee is given in the maternity nutrition kits. The allegations by BJP state president are cheap tactics and not true. When asked about action against the false allegations, he said that Chief Minister will further look into it.

The Aavin secretary said that the product requested by the health department is not yet available and needs to be manufactured. We have to do the research, do the checks and look at the feasibility of producing the product. Currently, we are looking at research part of it and it will take about two months. We are a business group and only if the product brings us profit, the production will be done. We are ready to supply if it is profitable for us," he said.

When asked about finalising the tender for the health mix, Health secretary J Radhakrishnan said that maternity nutrition kits and baby care kits are two different kits being distributed based on Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate. The tender for maternity nutrition kits was finalized on10th February 2020 and planning commission meeting occured later. We are finalising the tender only if the product meets the requirements as per World Health Organization. There is a separate criteria for what is required to children and what is necessary for pregnant women.

He added that we are still not out of the pandemic, and our focus is on the safety measures. We need to work on ensuring that there is not a spread further because BA4 and BA5 cases are also being reported.