TN declares all pass for Class 9 students, absentees not promoted

CHENNAI: A circular from the School Education Department said that all pass will be applicable only to the students, who appeared for the Class 9 annual exam. In addition, long absentees will not be promoted and they would be considered as failed students.

In addition, the government also declared all pass for the students studying from LKG to Class 8. Students from these standards do not have common annual exams.

Accordingly, all the schools including state-run institutions were asked to submit all the details of the students by filling up an exclusive form, which was attached to the circular.