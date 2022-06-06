TN CM's fellowship program 2022-24: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Program 2022-24, (TNCMFP) will commence in August 2022 and the government has invited applications from interested candidates.
Check the details below before applying for the programme:
Eligibility:
* First class in Bachelor's Degree in Professional Courses (Engineering, Medicine, Law, Agriculture, Veterinary Science) or First Class in Master's Degree in Arts/Science.
* Working knowledge of Tamil stands mandatory
Age Limit: (as on 25-05-2022)
* Minimum age: 22 years
* Maximum age: 30 years
* Age relaxation: 35 years for SC and ST category and 33 years for BC and MBC.
Monthly stipend:
Rs. 65000 + Rs. 10000 (Additional allowances)
Selection process:
*Preliminary assessment (computer-based)
*Comprehensive written examination
*Personal interview
Applications date:
25 May 2022
Last date for online submission: 10 June 2022.
There is no application fee.
For more details and to apply online, please visit www.tn.gov.in/tncmfp or www.bim.edu/tncmfp. Applications other than online mode shall
The examination process will be in July and the admission process will commence in August.
Academic Partner Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM). Tiruchy, will award Post Graduate Certificate in Public Policy & Management to Fellows upon successful completion of the programme and will provide PhD options for eligible candidates.