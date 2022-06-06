TamilNadu

TN CM's fellowship program 2022-24: Check details here

The fellowship programme aims to harness the energy and talent of young professionals to optimize the governance process and enhance the service delivery of various policies and programs in Tamil Nadu, according to the State government in a statement.
TN CM's fellowship program 2022-24: Check details here
CM Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Program 2022-24, (TNCMFP) will commence in August 2022 and the government has invited applications from interested candidates.

Check the details below before applying for the programme:

Eligibility:

* First class in Bachelor's Degree in Professional Courses (Engineering, Medicine, Law, Agriculture, Veterinary Science) or First Class in Master's Degree in Arts/Science.

* Working knowledge of Tamil stands mandatory

Age Limit: (as on 25-05-2022)

* Minimum age: 22 years

* Maximum age: 30 years

* Age relaxation: 35 years for SC and ST category and 33 years for BC and MBC.

Monthly stipend:

Rs. 65000 + Rs. 10000 (Additional allowances)

Selection process:

*Preliminary assessment (computer-based)

*Comprehensive written examination

*Personal interview

Applications date:

25 May 2022

Last date for online submission: 10 June 2022.

There is no application fee.

For more details and to apply online, please visit www.tn.gov.in/tncmfp or www.bim.edu/tncmfp. Applications other than online mode shall

The examination process will be in July and the admission process will commence in August.

CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu to launch CM's fellowship program in August

Academic Partner Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM). Tiruchy, will award Post Graduate Certificate in Public Policy & Management to Fellows upon successful completion of the programme and will provide PhD options for eligible candidates.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!

Tiruchy
Professional Courses
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Program
TNCMFP
Bachelor's Degree
Master's Degree
Bharathidasan Institute of Management

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in