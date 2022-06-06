TN CM's fellowship program 2022-24: Check details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Fellowship Program 2022-24, (TNCMFP) will commence in August 2022 and the government has invited applications from interested candidates.

Check the details below before applying for the programme:

Eligibility:

* First class in Bachelor's Degree in Professional Courses (Engineering, Medicine, Law, Agriculture, Veterinary Science) or First Class in Master's Degree in Arts/Science.

* Working knowledge of Tamil stands mandatory

Age Limit: (as on 25-05-2022)

* Minimum age: 22 years

* Maximum age: 30 years

* Age relaxation: 35 years for SC and ST category and 33 years for BC and MBC.

Monthly stipend:

Rs. 65000 + Rs. 10000 (Additional allowances)

Selection process:

*Preliminary assessment (computer-based)

*Comprehensive written examination

*Personal interview

Applications date:

25 May 2022

Last date for online submission: 10 June 2022.

There is no application fee.

For more details and to apply online, please visit www.tn.gov.in/tncmfp or www.bim.edu/tncmfp. Applications other than online mode shall

The examination process will be in July and the admission process will commence in August.