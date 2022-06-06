Here’s why tourists are not allowed to visit Tiruvalluvar statue

KANNIYAKUMARI: The Tiruvalluvar statue is usually coated with a chemical compound called silicone once in 4 years to prevent it from being exposed to salty air. This work was lastly done by in 2017. Following this, the government, last year, decided to apply the chemical compound, which was hampered due to the corona spread.

This year, the work is scheduled to start from today (Monday). Thus, it has been reported that tourists are not allowed to visit the Tiruvalluvar statue for about 5 months till the completion of these works. It is noteworthy that Rs 1 crore has been spent for this work.