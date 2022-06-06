Annamalai’s corruption charges intensify DMK-BJP war of words

Not so long ago, Electricity Minister Senthilbalaji had lambasted Annamalai for crying foul over TNEB transactions. Even a few DMK insiders were not averse to admitting that they were responding more to BJP than the principal Opposition party AIADMK in recent months.

DMK state joint secretary for media relations, S Tamilan Prasanna reasoned that it was not unusual for them to be called anti-Hindu by right-wingers while in the opposition and face corruption allegations when in power.

“Does the BJP deserve to talk about corruption? Thousands of crores collected in the name of the Prime Minister’s office for the PM Cares fund has gone to private parties. There is no audit. If this is not corruption, what else is?” Prasanna said, criticising Annamalai for not being able to differentiate between protein powder and milk powder.

Accusing the state BJP of securing information and broadcasting portfolio for a Rajya Sabha MP nominated from Tamil Nadu for a political reason, Prasanna said,” They have used the I and B portfolio to intimidate media here and get attention. Normally, we would ignore it. But, they are exploiting the media attention to level ridiculous allegations against the government. We are only exposing the idiocy of the state BJP chief. Where did he vanish when dhaal and egg were procured at an exorbitant price during the previous AIADMK regime and when Vyapam whistleblowers were killed? What he does is a sheer attention-seeking act.”