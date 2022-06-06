AIADMK-BJP ties as strong as ever, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday reiterated that the AIADMK-BJP ties remain as strong as ever.

“The AIADMK-BJP relationship remains strong. Every leader would want their party to grow and encourage cadre. O Panneerselvam has himself declared, what ex-minister Ponnaiyan spoke was his personal views,” Palaniswami told reporters in Salem.

Attacking the DMK, Palaniswami said that crimes including land grabbing, ganja sales and sexual assaults have increased in the last one year. “To cover up and divert its shortcomings, the DMK has been foisting false cases on AIADMK’s former ministers and functionaries,” he said.

Claiming that DMK has failed to implement its major poll promises, including waiver of jewel loan up to five sovereigns for all and scrapping of NEET exam, Palaniswami said the DMK does a double act, one before polls and another after polls.

“The DMK government under the leadership of MK Stalin is in the forefront in doing corruption. Stalin didn’t even raise the issue of increasing yarn prices, which has hit power loom and handloom sectors, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Chennai. Instead, he took up only issues, where an income could be made,” he said.

On the death of seven persons by drowning in Cuddalore, Palaniswami urged the government to enhance the compensation given to family members from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

“Warning boards should be placed in all lakes and ponds across Tamil Nadu,” he said. Palaniswami also slammed the DMK for failing to complete AIADMK’s project to divert surplus water from Mettur dam to fill up 100 dry water bodies across Salem district.

Settle transport staff’s retirement benefits: OPS

Meanwhile, AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Monday charged the DMK government for not settling retirement benefits for transport department employees. He said that the DMK government, which promised to implement the old pension scheme, has not taken steps after coming to power in the state. “Instead, the DMK government has not given any benefits to the retired transport employees, who were sent empty-handed on the day of retirement,” he added.