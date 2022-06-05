Villager agitate to close trenches dug to lay pipes left unlaid

TIRUPATTUR: More than 30 villagers of Routhampatti near Tirupattur staged a demonstration demanding the closure of trenches dug to lay pipes some months ago by agitating in the dug up trenches, on Saturday. A 2-kilometre long trench was dug to link the Val irrigation tank near Tirupattur to the irrigation tank at Routhampatti. The trench is about 20 feet wide and nearly 10 feet deep. However, as the pipes were not laid the trenches were not closed resulting in local villagers finding it difficult to access their land for agricultural work. As repeated pleas to close the trench failed to have any effect, aggrieved villagers staged a demonstration by climbing down into the trench and raising slogans.