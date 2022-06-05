Two-day expo to popularise GI tagged products of Thanjavur begins

THANJAVUR: In an effort to popularise the GI-tagged products made in Thanjavur, the district administration has organised a two day exhibition-cum-sale from Saturday.

According to the official sources, as many as 10 products from Thanjavur district have received the GI tag. In order to popularise these products and the artistes involved in making them, the district administration initiated steps to organise an exhibition cum sale.

District Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, after inaugurating the exhibition at Raja Raja Cholan Manimandapam, said that a total of as many as 10 of the 40 products that have received the GI tag in the state were from Thanjavur.

The Thanjavur doll, Thanjavur artistic plates, Thanjavur painting, Veenai, Netti, Natchiyarkoil Kuthuvilakku, Swamimalai metal idols, Thirubuvanam silk sarees, Karuppur Kalamkari painting and Narasinganpettai Nadaswaram have received the GI tag.

“This exhibition-cum-sale will be a boost to the artistes and will popularise them among the people,” the collector said.

He also urged the people to visit the exhibition and support the artistes which would improve their livelihood.

The two-day exhibition would culminate on Sunday. RDO Ranjith, Tahsildhar Manikandan and others were present.