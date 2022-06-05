Sellur Raju calls BJP crowds "flock of crows", rift widens

MADURAI: AIADMK is the only opposition party to the ruling DMK and not the BJP, Sellur K Raju, Madurai West MLA and former AIADMK minister said on Saturday. Raju said AIADMK is a big movement with thousands of branches and crores of cadre. On the huge turnout for BJP public meetings, he termed the crowd for the BJP events as ‘just a flock of crows and said the turnout for ours (AIADMK) is a crowd with ideas based on political ideology.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Saturday, Raju said that AIADMK is a big movement with thousands of branches and crores of cadre.

To a query on the huge turnout for BJP public meetings, the former AIADMK minister termed the crowd for the BJP events as ‘just a flock of crows and said tha the turnout for ours (AIADMK) is a crowd with ideas based on political ideology. Crows would gather when they were fed by someone else and they would fly away to other places in search of food, he said.

The former president of state BJP L Murugan took a ‘vel’ (spear) and got a leading position in the party and Tamilisai Soundararajan too. Now, Annamalai follows suit with an aim to get some post, he said.

Taking pride in the AIADMK’s victory, which won majority by fighting the 2016 polls solo, Raju dared other parties to contest individually in the next polls and show their strength. But, the AIADMK under the leadership of Edappadi K. Palanisami, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and O Panneerselvam, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, wase ready even now to contest without an alliance, the MLA added.

Slamming BJP leader VP Duraisamy for criticising the AIADMK, he said that the AIADMK, which has a strong cadre base in the state, would not tolerate it. “If anyone threw a small object (thurumbu) on us, we (AIADMK) will throw a pillar (thoon) on them”, Raju warned.