Jail official rejects Nalini’s parole plea for Murugan

CHENNAI: An application for six days parole for former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Murugan alias Sriharan filed by his wife and co-convict Nalini was rejected by the jail department on Saturday.

Murugan, it may be recalled had staged fasts various times demanding parole specially when co-convict Perarivalan was first granted extended parole and later released by the Supreme Court.

Nalini too is on parole now and stays at a house in Brammapuram near Katpadi.

Hence Nalini and her mother Padma filed an application to Vellore jail department officials seeking parole for her husband for six days.

Vellore jail superintendent Abdul Rahman after scrutinizing the application rejected it on the ground that a case against Murugan was still in vogue at the Bagayam police station.

The case relates to Murugan using his mobile phone to talk to relatives abroad through the conference call mode when visitors were banned from visiting the prison due to the pandemic related lockdown in 2020.