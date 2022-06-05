Idols handed over in Delhi reach Kumbakonam

TIRUCHY: The idols from Tamil Nadu retrieved from foreign countries were brought to the office of the Idol Wing in Kumbakonam on Saturday and they would be produced before the court on Monday.

As many as 10 idols that went missing from Tamil Nadu were retrieved from the art galleries from the US and Australia by the Union Ministry of Culture along with the Ministry of External Affairs and were handed over to Tamil Nadu DGP C Sylendra

Babu on June 1. They were brought to Chennai and later they were found to be stolen from the temples in districts like Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli and were brought to Kumbakonam on Saturday.

The antiquities include two stone idols of Dwara Palakar belonging to Athala Muntreeswaramudayar temple in Tenkasi district; Natarajar idol belonging to Kailasanathar Temple, Punnainallur, Thanjavur; Kankalamurti and Nandikeswara idols of Narasimha Nathar temple Alwarkurichi, Tirunelveli; four-armed Vishnu and Sridevi idols of Varadaraja Perumal temple, Suthamalli in Ariyalur; Goddess Parvati and Siva idols of Valmeeki Nathar temple, Thanjavur; Child Sambandar idol from Sauavaneshwarar temple, Nagapattinam; and dancing Child Sambandar idol (temple yet to be identified).

They were kept under the control of the Idol wing police and they would be produced before the court on Monday and kept in a strong room before sending them to the respective temples, the officials said.